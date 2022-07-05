Broward

Two Injured During Shooting at Lauderdale Lakes Intersection: BSO

Officers responded to the scene near Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 37th Terrace just after 9 a.m. after reports of shots being fired

By NBC 6

WTVJ-TV

A shooting Tuesday morning in Lauderdale Lakes sent two people to the hospital and remains under investigation.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene near Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 33rd Avenue just after 9 a.m. after reports of shots being fired.

Deputies found two victims at the scene, whose identities were not released.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where their injuries are listed as not life-threatening.

This article tagged under:

BrowardLauderdale Lakesshooting investigation
