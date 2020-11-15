Miami-Dade County

Two Injured in Shooting at Pinewood Business

Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in a Pinewood business Sunday afternoon, police say.

According Miami-Dade Police, a man entered a business located on the 11000 block of northwest 10th Avenue at around 2:15 p.m.

The man produced a firearm which led to a physical confrontation with the store's owner, police say.

During the confrontation, the firearm went off and struck one customer's ankle, and grazed another. The man who entered the store then fled.

Police are searching for the armed man. Both customers, police say, are in stable condition.

