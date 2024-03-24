Monroe County

Two men found dead inside a parked car in Marathon

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident after meeting a man who found the men in the car.

By Nicolas Garcia

Two men were discovered dead while inside a parked car in Marathon on Friday and police revealed the identity of the two victims on Sunday, according to press release.

According to press release, deputies responded to 104 Avenue A at 6:30 A.M. where they met a man who had found the men near the rear of a car parked in the area.

Deputies said the man is a friend of one of the victims.

While on the scene, a deputy saw no obvious signs of foul play and turned the scene over to Major Crimes Unit to determine how the two men died, the press release said.

Monroe County Sheriff’s identified the men as 68-year-old Carlos Bascoy and 27-year-old Steven Thompson, both of Marathon, according to the release.

Detectives are working to determine how the two men died, the release said.

