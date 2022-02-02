Two People Killed, One Injured in Separate Lauderhill Shootings

Police are investigating two late night shootings in a Lauderhill neighborhood that killed two people and landed one in an area hospital.

Lauderhill Police responded to the first scene near the 5200 block of Northwest 18th Place just after 10 p.m. and found one man in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died. Officials have not released the victim's identity.

Later, police arrived at a second scene near the intersection of Northwest 56th Avenue and 11th Street just after 11:30 p.m., finding two victims suffering injuries from a shooting.

Both the male and female victims were transported to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, with the male victim dying at the hospital and the female victim in serious condition.

Investigators do not believe the scenes are related and did not release any details on the shooters involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.