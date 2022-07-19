COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UF Quarterback Dropping ‘AR-15' Nickname in Wake of Mass Shootings

Anthony Richardson, who is expected to be the starter when Florida opens its season September 3rd, said he and his representatives are working on rebranding and a new logo

By NBC 6

Getty Images

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is making a change when it comes to his nickname in the wake of recent mass shootings.

Richardson posted a message to his Twitter account saying he will no longer use the “AR-15” nickname in his clothing line or its featured scope reticle logo.

“It is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the semi-automatic rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I don’t condone in any way or form,” the sophomore wrote.

A native of Gainesville, Richardson wears the jersey number made famous at UF by Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion quarterback Tim Tebow.

Richardson, who is expected to be the starter when Florida opens its season September 3rd at home against Utah, said he and his representatives are working on rebranding and a new logo.

This article tagged under:

COLLEGE FOOTBALLFloridaflorida gators
