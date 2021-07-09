Miami-Dade

Up and Down Rain Chances for Friday, Upcoming Weekend in South Florida

Rain chances bounce Saturday with a good chance of showers and storms

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a wet work week for most of the area, South Florida will see a weekend forecast with one day brining higher rain chances than the other.

A few showers and storms will pop Friday and then push west during the afternoon. This makes for a good beach day with the rip current risk running low to boot.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Local

News You Should Know 54 mins ago

6 Things to Know: Personal Connection for Rescue Workers to Surfside Tragedy

Surfside condo collapse 2 hours ago

DeSantis Parts With Trump in Response to Surfside Tragedy

Look for highs to hit the low 90s inland and the mid to upper 80s near the coast.

Rain chances bounce Saturday with a good chance of showers and storms. The latest data is showing another subtle dip in rain chances again on Sunday. Highs will come in just a touch below average, topping out in the upper 80s.

Peering into next week, rain chances surge again with highs in the upper 80s.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeBrowardfirst alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us