Up and Down Rain Chances for Friday, Upcoming Weekend in South Florida

After a wet work week for most of the area, South Florida will see a weekend forecast with one day brining higher rain chances than the other.

A few showers and storms will pop Friday and then push west during the afternoon. This makes for a good beach day with the rip current risk running low to boot.

Look for highs to hit the low 90s inland and the mid to upper 80s near the coast.

Rain chances bounce Saturday with a good chance of showers and storms. The latest data is showing another subtle dip in rain chances again on Sunday. Highs will come in just a touch below average, topping out in the upper 80s.

Peering into next week, rain chances surge again with highs in the upper 80s.