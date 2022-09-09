Up to$25k to Cut Ribbons and Consult? Commission Pitches Ambassador Program

Miami-Dade County commissioners gave preliminary approval to a budget item that would pay former commissioners $25,000 a year to be county ambassadors. The idea raised eyebrows inside and outside county hall.

The county commission now has term limits, but if the budget passes as is, former county elected officials could still get paid by county taxpayers.

Critics say it’s a waste of money, benefitting only the bank account of former politicians.

“It just sounds like a way for them to create another job for themselves to stay relevant,” said Alicia Arellano, who lost her race for county commission earlier this year.

According to county budget documents, the positions would be for one year. The ambassadors could make up to $25,000 a year to cut ribbons, give speeches, lead the pledge of allegiance, meet with dignitaries or special guests, and consult the chair and other commissioners.

For context, commissioners make a yearly salary of $5,000, plus a car stipend, healthcare, and an expense account. If the program passes, commissioners will have to decide whether to make the roles county employees or independent contractors. If they are county employees, the years will count towards their taxpayer-funded pension.

Former county Commissioner Juan Zapata called it “shocking” and “embarrassing.” State Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Miami, just responded "no" online.

“The commissioner is the county ambassador,” Arellano said. “That is their job.”

The item was first reported by the Miami Herald when it came up around 11 p.m. Thursday when commissioners gave preliminary approval to next year’s county budget. The county budget proposal was submitted by the budget offices of the board of county commissioners and Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Commissioner Raquel Regalado drew attention to it.

“I just have a lot of questions about this county ambassador thing. I’m sure it’s well-meaning but I just don’t understand exactly what we’re doing,” Regalado said. On Friday, Regalado confirmed to NBC 6 that she will oppose the item.

Vice chair of the commission Oliver Gilbert said from the dais Thursday that he supported it.

“We always need people who know things about the county to say good things about the county and to represent the county,” Gilbert said.

NBC 6 reached out to Gilbert to respond to the criticism Friday. His office said he was unavailable to comment at the moment. However, on Thursday, he said the idea was a good way to use the institutional knowledge of former commissioners.

“I think this is something that is a pretty good use of our retirees and the people who’ve served this county for so long,” Gilbert said.

Levine Cava’s office told NBC the idea did not originate with her and the county commissioners are still working through the final version of the budget. That was the stance Thursday from the chair of the commission Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

“If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t. If it does, it does,” Diaz said.

The budget must be approved by the end of September. The next meeting on the issue is Tuesday, Sept. 20.