Vaccine Eligibility Opens Monday to All Florida Adults Ages 18 and Older

All adults over the age of 18 in the state of Florida will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday - while some teenagers will also have access.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the eligibility moves last month, lowering the age to 40 and older last Monday while lowering it even further to 18 and older starting April 5th.

On Monday, anyone ages 16 and 17 will be able to receive a vaccine for that one day at the FEMA site located at Miami Dade College. At the Hard Rock Stadium Division of Emergency Management’s site, anyone ages 16 and over may receive a COVID vaccine starting Monday.

In order to receive the vaccine, those 16 and 17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and show proof that the person is in fact a parent or legal guardian with either a birth certificate or court document.

Beginning on Tuesday, the Miami Dade College site will begin administering Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines for anyone looking to receive their first dose. They will no longer be administering the Pfizer vaccine for first doses.

They will continue to administer the Pfizer vaccines for second doses through its duration.

Two FEMA satellite locations will also be open until midweek at:

Allen Park Community Center at 1770 Northeast 162nd Street in North Miami Beach.

Miami Springs Community Center at 1401 Westward Drive in Miami Springs.

Later in the week, it will transition back to the following locations:

Charles Hadley Park at 1350 NW 50th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center at 10950 SW 211th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FEMA Master Public Information Officer Mike Jachles urged people looking to be vaccinated to plan ahead and bring all necessary documentation to the vaccination site.