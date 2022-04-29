Vehicle Owner Opens Fire on Burglar in NE Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a vehicle burglary in northeast Miami-Dade that ended with the car's owner shooting at the suspect Friday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the 20000 block of Northeast 15th Court.

Miami-Dade Police said the owner of the vehicle opened fire on the suspect, who fled the scene on foot.

Officers arrived and found a trail of blood but couldn't locate the suspect, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

