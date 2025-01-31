Victim killed in Oakland Park hit-and-run identified as 80-year-old woman

The victim who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park earlier this week has been identified as an 80-year-old woman.

Barbara Price was crossing North Powerline Road near Northwest 38th Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday when she was struck and left for dead, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Price was outside the designated crosswalk when she was struck by what's believed to be a light blue 2005 to 2009 Land Rover Range Rover, officials said.

The vehicle fled. Price was thrown off the roadway and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the vehicle was damaged on the passenger side bumper, headlight and hood.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with info is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4841.