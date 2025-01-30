Broward Sheriffs Office

Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park: BSO

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Northwest 38th Street and Northwest 9th Avenue

By NBC6

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run in Oakland Park that left a woman dead Wednesday night.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of Northwest 38th Street and Northwest 9th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and found the woman who'd been hit by a vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity hasn't been released.

Officials said the vehicle left the scene after hitting the woman. A vehicle description hasn't been released by BSO.

Detectives with BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating.

Broward Sheriffs Office
