Victim of Random Miramar Knife Attack Speaks as Cops Search for Suspect

The victim of a random stabbing at a Miramar shopping plaza is speaking out as police continue their search for the suspect.

Cesar Posada Serrano was sporting a black eye and a line of stitches on the side of his head when he met with reporters Friday in the hopes that the man who attacked him will be found.

The 70-year-old maintenance worker said he was cleaning a window at the plaza in the 3300 block of University Drive on Tuesday when the attack happened.

Serrano initially told police he thought someone had run him over with a bicycle. He said he was profusely bleeding from the left side of his head and that's when he caught a glimpse of the suspect armed with a knife and running from the scene.

"He attacked me with a knife without motive. He was a black male, slim, around my height and he was gone seconds after," Serrano said in Spanish.

Police released surveillance footage earlier this week of the suspect, who still needs to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.