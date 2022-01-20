Victim's Family Speaks After Arrest Made in Fort Lauderdale Man's Killing

It’s been more than four months since loved ones and family members said goodbye to Emmanuel St. Vil Derisse.

He was shot and killed in September in Fort Lauderdale near the intersection of NW 10th Terrace and NW 8th Street, after a possible case of road rage.

After the shooting, Fort Lauderdale Police said his body was found lying in the road.

The identity of his alleged killer remained a mystery until Thursday, when Alphonso Brown, 42, appeared in Broward County bond court. He was charged with premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors say the conflict began when Derisse sped past Brown while the two were driving, which led to an argument.

“I’m very glad the detective included the very clear surveillance video,” said the state during Brown’s hearing. “You can see your honor, the victim, while he’s walking towards the defendant, has both hands open, up in the air. He’s not holding any type of weapon.”

Prosecutors say Brown was the only person spotted near Derisse, and say he was seen running away after the shooting

However, an attorney representing Brown in court Thursday said witnesses couldn’t tell who was the aggressor during the argument.

“There’s no witnesses who can say what they were arguing about. In other words, we don’t know if the victim was threatening the defendant.”

NBC 6 spoke to a family member by phone Thursday who asked to remain anonymous for their protection.

“He wasn’t a person that would harm nobody to my eyes,” said the family member.

They said they’re grateful justice finally seems possible.

“The hardest part is just what his kids have to go through, and what me and my family have to go through,” they said. “Because this whole situation changed our whole family’s lives.”

Prosecutors say Brown’s arrest history includes grand theft auto, battery and assault.

The judge determined he would be held without a bond.