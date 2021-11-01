Victims Identified in Fatal Triple Shooting in Miami

Police have identified the two men that died after they were shot inside a vehicle in Miami Sunday morning.

The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to 3061 NW S. River Drive shortly after 6:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call regarding reports of shots fired.

Once they arrived, officers discovered three men inside a vehicle who appeared to had suffered from gunshot wounds, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined that 19-year-old Daybi Josue Dabila Jarquin died from his injuries.

They later transported the other two victims to JMH Ryder Trauma Center where 19-year-old Jordan Estanly Rodriguez succumbed to his injuries.

The third shooting victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Authorities have not revealed any additional information on the suspects in this incident or the cause for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.