Video captures heavy smoke in Brickell following fire at Zuma Restaurant

A fire inside the vent of a kitchen hood at the Zuma Restaurant in Brickell caused heavy smoke to pour out of the building Saturday afternoon, according to City of Miami Fire Rescue.

Around 12:47 p.m., City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to reports of a kitchen fire at Zuma Restaurant at 270 Biscayne Blvd.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities confirmed that the EPIC Hotel itself was not impacted by the fire, though the restaurant will remain closed for the time being due to extensive smoke and water damage in the kitchen area.

Video footage shows thick smoke emanating from the EPIC Hotel, covering parts of the Brickell Avenue Drawbridge.

Miami Fire Rescue reported that sprinklers were activated and helped extinguish the fire, while crews worked to put out some remaining "hot spots" in the vent.