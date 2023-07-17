Video captures moment Amtrak train slams into semi-truck in Florida injuring 7

Dashcam video shows the moment an Amtrak train partially derailed while traveling through Florida and crashed into a semi-truck, injuring seven people.

Authorities said the crash happened Friday around 7 p.m. in Lakeland, Florida.

According to officials, the Amtrak passenger train was traveling from Miami to New York when it collided with a car-carried truck that was stopped on the tracks at a railroad crossing.

Lakeland Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Busby said 163 passengers and 10 crew members were on board the locomotive at the time of the crash and two people were in the semi-truck.

Seven people were taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Officials said two 800-gallon fuel tanks on the train's front engine were impacted in the crash and one was leaking fuel. Crews were monitoring the leak as they worked to upright the engine.

""We don't know why the truck was stopped on the tracks. That's kind of an usual intersection where the red light is, it's actually a big hump that goes over where the railroad tracks are at," said Assistant Chief Steve Pacheco of the Lakeland Police Department. "So it's possible that he was stopped for the red light and just wasn't able to make it off before things happened."