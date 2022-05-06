Video Showing Wild Brawl Involving Miami Police Officers Under Review

Video showing at least one Miami Police officer throwing punches during a wild brawl is being reviewed by the department, officials said Friday.

The video obtained by Only in Dade appears to show officers responding to break up a fight in Wynwood.

The 48-second video begins with surveillance footage of the fight and shows officers arriving at the scene.

At least one officer is seen tussling with a suspect as a large crowd looks on.

The video then shows apparent cellphone footage of an officer who appears to be dragging a handcuffed suspect a couple feet.

The video ends with another officer repeatedly punching another suspect.

In a statement Friday, Miami Police Department officials said four suspects were charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer related to the incident.

"The Miami Police Department is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting Miami Police officers involved in a use of force against subjects involved in a fight," the statement read. "Pursuant to its internal investigation protocols, the Miami Police Department is actively reviewing all video and testimonial evidence related to the use of force and will take appropriate action if any violations are identified."