Video shows American Airlines plane tire explode during takeoff in Tampa

No injuries were reported.

A video shows the tire of an American Airlines plane explode during takeoff Wednesday at Tampa International Airport.

Airline officials confirmed first responders were dispatched to the airway just before 8 a.m. for a "mechanical issue" on American Airlines flight 590 to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The passengers and crew exited the plane and took a bus to the terminal, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Other flights at the airport were not impacted, officials said.

"We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," airline officials said in a statement.

