Video shows FBI swarming music executive's Aventura home

Video shows the moments law enforcement swarmed a home in Aventura, asking for a man's surrender while assisting an FBI investigation in Los Angeles.

The footage captured the activity along Island Estates Drive. According to records, the companies Mandrake and Ruido Callejero Music are registered to the address, and both are owned by Nahim Jorge Bonilla.

In the video, officers could be heard yelling for Bonilla to surrender over a loudspeaker.

The FBI would only say that "this was court ordered law enforcement activity in support of an FBI Los Angeles case."

According to Forbes, Bonilla purchased the home in 2020 from DJ Khaled for $4.8 million and listed the waterfront property earlier this year.

NBC6 has reached out to learn more about the investigation.