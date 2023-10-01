Video shows fire at a Hialeah Warehouse

Hialeah firefighters responded to a fire at a warehouse around midnight on Sunday morning.

In the video, you can see a large plume of black smoke billowing out of the small warehouse as firefighters in full gear walk in and out of the main door.

The Hialeah Fire Department says they responded to the fire around 2:00 a.m. -- near west 5th avenue and west 27th street.

Crews were able to put out the flames before it spread to neighboring buildings. An investigation into what may have sparked the fire is underway.