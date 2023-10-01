Hialeah

Video shows fire at a Hialeah Warehouse

A large plume of black smoke covered the entrance to a small warehouse which seems to hold kitchen remodeling equipment.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hialeah firefighters responded to a fire at a warehouse around midnight on Sunday morning.

In the video, you can see a large plume of black smoke billowing out of the small warehouse as firefighters in full gear walk in and out of the main door.

The Hialeah Fire Department says they responded to the fire around 2:00 a.m. -- near west 5th avenue and west 27th street.

Crews were able to put out the flames before it spread to neighboring buildings. An investigation into what may have sparked the fire is underway.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

HialeahSouth Floridafire
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us