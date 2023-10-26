Tesla found in garage where massive Miami Springs house fire started

Firefighters battled an early morning blaze Thursday after a fire broke out in the garage of a Miami Springs home, officials said.

The fire broke out around 4:20 a.m. at a home located at 851 Hunting Lodge Drive in Miami Springs.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Marc Chavers said when crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the home's garage.

"We had seven units respond to the fire. It’s a large house, it’s the equivalent of fighting a building fire or a small warehouse," Chavers said.

Wind made the fire worse and it spread to other areas of the house, burning through the garage doors and igniting two cars outside, Chavers said.

Video from the scene showed massive flames coming from the ceiling of the home as fire crews worked to put them out.

The fire was brought under control but at least 40% of the house was burned, Chavers said.

The home's residents, including two adults and three teens, were out of the home by the time firefighters arrived and there were no injuries, but a dog that was in a crate in the garage died, Chavers said.

Chavers said there was a Tesla in the garage and it's being investigated whether the fire came from the area where the car was parked.

"The only vehicle that was in the garage was a Tesla. It still an investigation but it appears it might be coming from that area," Chavers said.

Neighbor Steve Holmes said he was sleeping when the fire broke out.

"My wife says she saw the car across the street in fire and three young boys yelling and stuff," Holmes said. "She just said it was really burning and really out of control."

Holmes said he went out and encountered the massive fire.

"I just came outside, fire trucks everywhere. You couldn’t even see the house hardly, you had to walk around to see the flames because of all the firetrucks," he said.

Family and friends were in and out of the home Thursday, and said the family is devastated over the loss of their pet, a 1-year-old Labrador.

No other information was immediately known.