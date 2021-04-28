Miami Beach

Video Shows Gunman Opening Fire on Busy South Beach Street

One man shot in leg, police searching for suspect in Tuesday shooting

NBC Universal, Inc.

Newly-released surveillance video shows a gunman opening fire on a busy South Beach street.

The shooting happened early Tuesday at the intersection of Collins Avenue and 8th Street and left one man injured.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The video shows the suspect shooting down the street before he takes off running.

Local

coronavirus pandemic 30 mins ago

Uber, Walgreens Announce Partnership for Booking Vaccine Appointments

Pembroke Pines 2 hours ago

Person of Interest Sought in Pembroke Pines Basketball Court Double Shooting

Witnesses were also left running for their lives.

"All we did was take cover laying down and praying that my kids weren’t the ones being shot," Ann Salazar said. "All I was worried about was me and my kids."

One man was shot in the leg but survived. Police are still searching for the shooter.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachSouth Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us