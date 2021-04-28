Video Shows Gunman Opening Fire on Busy South Beach Street

Newly-released surveillance video shows a gunman opening fire on a busy South Beach street.

The shooting happened early Tuesday at the intersection of Collins Avenue and 8th Street and left one man injured.

The video shows the suspect shooting down the street before he takes off running.

Witnesses were also left running for their lives.

"All we did was take cover laying down and praying that my kids weren’t the ones being shot," Ann Salazar said. "All I was worried about was me and my kids."

One man was shot in the leg but survived. Police are still searching for the shooter.