Video shows high-speed chase of South Florida man wanted in doctor's stabbing

Sheriff's office footage shows the high-speed chase of a South Florida man who was wanted in the stabbing of a doctor.

Nicholas Parchesco, 28, of Margate, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, in the stabbing in Jupiter, authorities said.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office Nicholas Parchesco

According to a video posted to Facebook by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted on Wednesday that the suspect in the stabbing was last seen fleeing northbound on Interstate 95 at a high rate of speed.

Deputies quickly spotted the fleeing white sedan and started to pursue it on the ground and by air.

Footage released by the sheriff's office on Thursday showed the car weaving in and out of traffic while reaching speeds of over 120 mph at times.

Eventually, the car drives over a spike strip then tries to turn around in the wet, grassy median.

Sheriff's office vehicles are seen slamming into the slowed-down car, which eventually comes to a stop before Parchesco gets out and lays on the ground with his hands up.

Officials said Parchesco was safely taken into custody and no one was injured in the incident.

Parchesco was booked into the Indian River County jail, where he was given a $100,000 bond for fleeing and eluding law enforcement. He's expected to face charges in the stabbing in Palm Beach County.

Officials haven't released information about the doctor who was stabbed, including his identity or condition.