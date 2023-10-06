Caught on Camera

Video shows high-speed chase of South Florida man wanted in doctor's stabbing

Nicholas Parchesco, 28, of Margate, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, in the stabbing in Jupiter, authorities said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sheriff's office footage shows the high-speed chase of a South Florida man who was wanted in the stabbing of a doctor.

Nicholas Parchesco, 28, of Margate, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, in the stabbing in Jupiter, authorities said.

Nicholas Parchesco
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Nicholas Parchesco

According to a video posted to Facebook by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted on Wednesday that the suspect in the stabbing was last seen fleeing northbound on Interstate 95 at a high rate of speed.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Deputies quickly spotted the fleeing white sedan and started to pursue it on the ground and by air.

Footage released by the sheriff's office on Thursday showed the car weaving in and out of traffic while reaching speeds of over 120 mph at times.

Eventually, the car drives over a spike strip then tries to turn around in the wet, grassy median.

Local

The Villages 3 hours ago

Man, 77, meant to sell ill-gotten erectile drugs in Florida's The Villages, feds say

Hialeah 11 hours ago

Off-duty Hialeah Police officer struck and killed by DUI driver: Sources

Sheriff's office vehicles are seen slamming into the slowed-down car, which eventually comes to a stop before Parchesco gets out and lays on the ground with his hands up.

Officials said Parchesco was safely taken into custody and no one was injured in the incident.

Parchesco was booked into the Indian River County jail, where he was given a $100,000 bond for fleeing and eluding law enforcement. He's expected to face charges in the stabbing in Palm Beach County.

Officials haven't released information about the doctor who was stabbed, including his identity or condition.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraFloridaSouth Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us