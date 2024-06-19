only on 6

Video shows hit-and-run driver help victim before leaving scene in Fort Lauderdale

Margarita Lopez said with all her injuries, she shouldn't even be walking right now

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida woman is grateful to be alive after a driver hit her while she was on her e-bike in Fort Lauderdale

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives in the Airport District are investigating the incident after investigators say the driver helped the victim before leaving the scene.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Margarita Lopez said it happened quickly.

“I just keep playing it over in my mind to see if it was something I did wrong,” Lopez said. “I just remember flying.”

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Lopez was on her e-bike heading home last month. She was coming through the tunnel on North Federal Highway near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when a driver hit her.

A camera from inside the tunnel shows the driver walking over to check on Lopez and try to stop traffic. He helps her up, then helps her pick up her bike, sits her down and leaves. Lopez said she doesn't remember the man helping her, let alone, that this was the man who hit her.

“Obviously you replay the moments, I'm just glad to be home,” Lopez said while tearing up. “I don't think I did anything wrong because I know my surroundings, I was paying attention.”

Local

Broward County Public Schools 50 mins ago

Broward school board approves plan to close 5 schools by 2025-26 year

Broward County 2 hours ago

Parents of trans Monarch High School student-athlete says controversy ‘destroyed' teen's life

Lopez has a severe spinal cord injury and road rash all over her body and is wearing a neck brace.

“With all my fractures, I shouldn't even be walking,” Lopez said. “Everybody is in a rush and nobody cares, they're like just get out of my way and it's happened so many times.”

Lopez is grateful she's alive and she wants the driver who hit her caught.

“When I was looking at my granddaughter I said, I'm lucky to be here,” Lopez said. “Slow down, everybody pay attention.”

This is not the first hit-and-run Lopez has been involved in. She said a car hit her about five years ago in Fort Lauderdale and took off. Lopez cannot work right now due to her injuries.

There is a GoFundMe created for her.

This article tagged under:

only on 6
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us