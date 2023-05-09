Caught on Camera

Video Shows Man Smashing Glass Cases With Baseball Bat in Florida Sporting Goods Store

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested after he was caught on camera smashing glass cases with a baseball bat inside of a Florida sporting goods store.

The incident happened this past weekend at a Dick's Sporting Goods in Jensen Beach, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the man, 31-year-old Shanluk Diaz, walk into the store and picked up a baseball bat. He later apologized to employees before smashing several glass cases.

Surveillance video later showed Diaz walking out the door of the store. He was located outside of a separate business and taken into custody.

Deputies said Diaz is homeless and also went into a restaurant to steal a steak and a convenience store to steal a beer.

Diaz was charged with felony criminal mischief and taken to the Martin County jail.

