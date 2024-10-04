Video shows ‘one of the slowest chases in history' in Florida

New videos shows a suspect not trying very hard to evade authorities in what a Florida sheriff's office called "one of the slowest chases in history."

The video posted by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office Thursday shows the slow-speed chase that they said started when a man kicked a driver out of a vehicle and was involved in a hit-and-run.

In the video, deputies and Bunnell Police can be seen following the vehicle as it crawls down a roadway.

"Do you like fast cars? This video… does not have that," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post with the video.

The vehicle finally stopped and authorities were able to take the driver, 33-year-old Kyle McNary, into custody at gunpoint.

McNary faces a number of charges including battery, fleeing and eluding and battery on a law enforcement officer after he allegedly threatened and resisted deputies, and even tried to bite one, officials said.