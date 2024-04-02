RV owner speaks after video shows trailer being stolen from Hollywood

A Hollywood resident is speaking out after surveillance video captured her RV being stolen in broad daylight.

The bold theft happened on the morning of Saturday, March 23 near North 66 Avenue and Harding Street in Hollywood.

Gladys Cardenas says she feels violated, after her family worked hard to afford the 2018 trailer, in order to use for family trips.

"I started to cry because it hurts that someone you don’t know would do this to you and take something you’ve worked so hard for," Cardenas explained.

Surveillance video captured a red car circling the area before stopping and a person get outs. Moments later, a pickup truck drives up.

Police say the suspects backed the truck up to the camper, attached it and drove off.

Cardenas says the RV had been broken into in the past; however, the theft came as a shock to her family, as it’s usually very calm in her Hollywood neighborhood.

The Hollywood Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact them.