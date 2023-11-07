Video shows sly bear stealing Uber Eats order from Florida home's front porch

A Florida family's Uber Eats order was stolen off their front porch by a cunning bear in an incident that was caught on camera.

The incident happened Friday at a home in Longwood, near Orlando.

Ring cameras from the home showed the driver delivering the food - a $45 Taco Bell order - and taking a photo of the order as she left it on the front porch.

Moments later, the bear walks up, grabs the bag of food with its mouth, and saunters away.

The confused family comes out to find the order gone, but when they watched the video quickly realized they'd been swindled by the sly bear.