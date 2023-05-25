Miami

Video Shows Suspect Sought in Murders of 2 Homeless People in Miami-Dade: Police

Police on Thursday released surveillance footage of a man believed to be responsible for both killings

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are hoping new surveillance video will help them find a suspect sought in connection with the killings of two homeless people in Miami-Dade earlier this year.

The first killing happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 9 near Northwest 17th Avenue at 28th Street in Allapattah.

A woman, identified as 60-year-old Marie Noel, was found shot to death in a grassy area, Miami Police officials said.

Just one day later, Miami-Dade Police said 61-year-old Bradley Griffith was shot and killed just a few blocks away, in the area of Northwest 38th Street and 22nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police
The police flyer for Bradley Griffith

Police on Thursday released surveillance footage of a man believed to be responsible for both killings.

He's described as 20-30 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, with a medium build and dark hair/goatee.

Miami and Miami-Dade Police are working together to try to determine a motive for the shootings.

A reward of $9,500 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade County
