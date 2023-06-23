Royal Caribbean

Videos capture terrifying moments of Royal Caribbean cruise caught in bad weather

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said the turbulence did not last long and there were no serious injuries.

By Monica Galarza and Kaitlyn Schwanemann

NBC Universal, Inc.

A passenger on board a Royal Caribbean cruise captured the terrifying moment the ship experienced bad weather while docked in Port Canaveral.

Video shows heavy rain and strong winds that sent furniture and other items on the deck flying.

@cornettahh

Small but mighty squall hit us before we even left Port Canaveral. The sun was shining just 10 minutes before! We were on the top deck watching another boat in port get hit with rain when suddenly it DISAPPEARED in the rain so we ran down to the next deck but it was already on us #independenceofthesea #cruiseship #royalcaribbean

♬ original sound - Cora Cornett

A lounge chair can be seen flying into a stroller and knocking it over, but fortunately, the stroller was empty.

@cornettahh

Another angle from the 6/16/23 squall that hit #independenceofthesea while docked in #PortCanaveral around 4pm. It hit so fast and was gone in a matter of minutes! No ship announcements were made before or after so people on the lower pool deck were hit completely without warning. 😳 #hurricaneseason #floridaweather #cruiseship #royalcaribbean #chaos #ocean #sea #squall

♬ original sound - Cora Cornett

Another angle shows cruise guests running away from the turbulent weather.

The cruise was able to make it to Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas on time, the spokesperson said.

This article tagged under:

Royal Caribbeancruise shipPort Canaveral
