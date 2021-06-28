Virtual Remembrance Wall: Loved Ones Lost in Surfside Condo Collapse

It was the middle of the night when a 12-story condo building suddenly collapsed in Surfside, Fla., sending plumes of dust and debris into the air and leaving a heartbreaking pile of destruction behind.

More than 100 residents at the Champlain Towers South remain missing following the collapse. Several are unaccounted for. And many have died in what has now become an international tragedy.

This virtual remembrance wall includes the names and faces of those who have died in the tragedy. Click on a photo to learn more about each person.

Editor's Note: This photo gallery will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

