Voyeur Watched Couples Have Sex in Cars: Pembroke Pines Police

A South Florida man accused of watching and recording people performing sex acts in cars is facing voyeurism charges, police said.

Kylie Murray, 45, was arrested Tuesday on charges of video voyeurism, voyeurism, and loitering and prowling, according to an arrest report.

The report said Pembroke Pines Police officers watched as Murray approached a Honda CRV in the parking lot of the Cinemark movie theater on Sheridan Street in Davie and started recording the man and woman who were having sex insive the SUV.

The couple saw Murray and confronted him before driving away, the report said.

Officers followed Murray as he drove to parking lots of parks and shopping centers as well as the parking lot of the Pembroke Pines Charter High School and Middle School, the report said.

Murray eventually drove to the Walmart at 151 Southwest 184th Avenue in Pembroke Pines, where he approached a Mazda sedan and was seen "holding his phone with both hands angling the phone towards the vehicle in such a manner as if he was taking a picture or recording the occupants," the report said.

At one point Murray became startled and walked away from the Mazda, the report said. The couple inside the Mazda, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, told detectives they had been engaged in a sex act in the car, the report said.

"Both occupants were alarmed and very distraught based on detectives observations because they thought they were in a secluded, unpopulated parking lot and believed they had a reasonable expectation of privacy," the report said.

Murray was detained by detectives and denied taking phtos or videos with his phone, claining he was playing Scrabble, the report said. He offered to show detectives his phone but after attempting multiple passwords, his phone became locked and disabled, the report said.

Murray was booked into jail and later released on bond. Attorney information wasn't available.