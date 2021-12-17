Warm and Sunny Friday in South Florida, Low Chance of Isolates Rain

Warm and mostly sunny today with a high of 84° today.

By next week, a cold front moves in and brings cool and comfortable conditions in time for mid-week after shower chances rise during the fronts passage.

Rain chances are down to 20% today with just an isolated chance of rain before increasing to 50% by Saturday. The breezy conditions remain in the forecast through the weekend with gusts up to 20mph causing a high risk of rip currents for Atlantic Beaches.

Morning: Low 70s. Partly cloudy with an isolated shower chance. E 10-15 mph

Afternoon: Low 80s. Mostly sunny with an isolated shower chance E 10-15 mph

Sunrise 7:02 am

Sunset: 5:33 pm