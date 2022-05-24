Warm, Dry Tuesday Across South Florida Before Rain Chances Increase

South Florida will continue its trend of warm temperatures and no rain relief - but that all could be changing by the end of the work week.

Look for the breeze, humidity and low rain chances to continue for the next couple of days. The best chances for rain will be during the morning hours.

Morning temperatures will come in around 80 with afternoon numbers in the upper 80s. The only issue with the beach will be those pesky rip currents.

Winds will die down a bit and turn more southerly by the end of the week. This will up our rain chances to about 40-50%. We aren't looking at a washout this weekend, just a little more typical for this time of the year.

Highs will edge a little closer to 90.