Warm, Dry Wednesday Across South Florida

South Florida is locked in a weather pattern that has the area feeling more like summer as opposed to springtime.

Fair weather continues in South Florida on Wednesday with warmer than normal temperatures and breezy conditions. Highs reach the low 80s again with dry and mostly sunny skies.

The winds will relax just slightly but still remain breezy with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The weather stays quiet and warm through Saturday before just an isolated chance arrives late into the weekend and into early next week as a weak front approaches the region and brings just a minor dip in temperatures.

