Warm, Muggy Thursday Across South Florida Ahead of Potentially Wetter Weekend

What seemed to be a milder start to the work week in South Florida will turn much more humid Thursday ahead of a wetter weekend in the forecast.

The area is now locked into a warm, muggy and slightly breezy pattern as South Florida will see a few morning showers over the next couple of days, with a little less action during the afternoon.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s with feels like temperatures well into the 90s.

The weekend will offer up some slightly lighter winds out of the south, which will allow temperatures to creep a little closer to 90 with even more humidity on tap.

Feels like temperatures will push well into the 90s with spotty storms through Sunday.

Peeking into next week reveals more of the same. These fronts are having a harder time pushing through at this stage of the game.