South Florida

Warm, Sunny and Humid Temperatures as Rain Chances Remain Low Saturday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you are planning to go to the beach this weekend, you are in luck. It might be the perfect weekend to do so.

The weekend should be very nice for most of us. Our 20% rain chances today are for a few quick, passing showers on the breeze and our 20% rain chances on Sunday are for isolated storms in the Keys.

Both days will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Saturday will be higher humidity, but it will be less humid Sunday.

There is a high risk for dangerous rip currents at the beach and boaters are under Small Craft Caution.

Hurricane Sam remains a powerful, Category 4 and has already made its closest pass to Bermuda, staying far enough east for only a glancing blow. The storm will die out in the colder North Atlantic in the coming days.

Tropical Storm Victor will die out in the ocean this weekend.

