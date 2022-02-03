Warmer Temps Across South Florida Starting Thursday Before Relief Returns

It may be the first week of February, but South Florida will feel more like the summer in the coming days before some welcomed relief returns with cooler temperatures.

We stay locked in a breezy pattern along with above average temperatures. Most locations started off in the 70s early Thursday and we expect highs to eclipse 80.

The breeze will take the edge off, but these same winds are keeping the rip current risk set to high and a small craft advisory persists for the Keys. No rain is expected and you can look for more of the same Friday.

A weak front will approach South Florida this weekend, but don't expect much more than a 10-20 percent chance of showers. Winds will be lighter, by the way, so maybe a little boat and beach action.

Our front will finally push through early next week, but we only lose a few degrees.

