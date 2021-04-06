Warming Trend Begins Tuesday Across South Florida

The calendar may just say April, but South Florida may feel more like the summer months in time for the upcoming weekend thanks to the latest warming trend coming through the area.

What a great stretch of beautiful weather and it looks to continue again Tuesday. Look for another round of low 60s (even some 50s) in spots to start the day, with highs around 80 to finish.

Bright sunshine and low humidity will have a stranglehold on us again as well.

We will see a very slow warming trend this week with highs bouncing from 80 on Tuesday to the mid-80s by the weekend. Humidity stays low for most of the week, slowly creeping up by the end of the week.

The first real chance of rain hits on Sunday, with better chances Monday.