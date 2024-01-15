WATCH LIVE: Cyclists hit streets of Miami-Dade for annual MLK Rideout

Cyclists hit the streets of Miami-Dade Monday afternoon to participate in the MLK Rideout, an annual event where hundreds of riders participate.

Dozens of cyclists were seen making their way through northwest Miami-Dade before stopping at a 7-Eleven at Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 7th Avenue.

Multiple Florida Highway Patrol troopers were seen blocking off a nearby entrance ramp to Interstate 95.

The event, also known as "Wheels Up, Guns Down," began to promote peace and an alternative to gun violence.

But in years past, the street takeovers have sometimes gotten out of hand as bikers perform dangerous stunts on streets and take over sections of highways.

Many have also taken part in their own rideout featuring ATVs and dirt bikes.

Over the holiday weekend, Miami-Dade Police arrested nearly 150 people accused of illegally riding dirt bikes and ATVs.