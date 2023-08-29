hurricane season

WATCH LIVE: Track Hurricane Idalia as it moves through Gulf toward Florida

Get the latest details on Idalia including wind speed and projected path

By NBC6

Hurricane Idalia was moving through the Gulf of Mexico on its way to an expected landfall along Florida's west coast.

Idalia was expected to intensify into a major hurricane before making landfall Wednesday in Florida's Big Bend area.

Track the latest details on Idalia including wind speed and projected path in the player above, or with NBC6's First Alert Doppler 6000:

