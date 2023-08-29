WATCH LIVE: Track Hurricane Idalia as it moves through Gulf toward Florida

Hurricane Idalia was moving through the Gulf of Mexico on its way to an expected landfall along Florida's west coast.
Idalia was expected to intensify into a major hurricane before making landfall Wednesday in Florida's Big Bend area.
Track the latest details on Idalia including wind speed and projected path in the player above, or with NBC6's First Alert Doppler 6000:
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.