WATCH SKYCAM: Smoke billows as firefighters battle flames at Miami apartment building

The Miami Fire Department is battling a massive fire after an apartment building was engulfed in flames Monday morning.

According to Miami Fire Information Officer Iggy Carroll, the fire erupted at around 8:15 a.m. Monday at the Temple Court apartments at 431 NW 3rd Street.

Two firefighters have been treated for heat exhaustion and all firefighters have been pulled from the building and are tackling the flames from the outside.

Officials said the fire is on the third floor and there are multiple patients.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to Miami Fire, many residents are elderly and immobile and were rescued from their balconies.

Some residents were transported and others were treated at the scene, officials said.

The Miami Police Department also said a man was found shot inside the building and was transported in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

At this time, police do not know if the injuries were self-inflicted or if there is a suspect.

Officials have not released additional information as to how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check with NBC6 for updates.