WATCH: SpaceX Sends its 25th Resupply Flight to the International Space Station

SpaceX successfully launched its 25th resupply flight to the International Space Station on Thursday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

A Falcon 9 rocket is headed towards the ISS with over 5,000 pounds of cargo, science experiments, and other supplies.

Minutes after liftoff, the rocket discharged its first stage booster, allowing it to successfully land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Users shared photos of the rocket in launch to social media as it left behind scenic designs in the sky.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The rocket is expected to arrive in the International Space Station on Saturday morning at 11:20 a.m.