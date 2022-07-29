WATCH: Troopers Stop Stolen Car With PIT Maneuver on I-95

Florida Highway Patrol troopers successfully executed a PIT maneuver to stop a stolen vehicle Thursday on Interstate 95 in northwest Miami-Dade.

Broward Sheriff's deputies were chasing a stolen Mercedes and requested assistance from the FHP as the pursuit went into the Golden Glades area.

The stolen vehicle was traveling southbound on I-95 when troopers immediately used a PIT maneuver to stop the driver near the NW 95th Street ramp.

It was all captured on troopers' dashcam.

The driver was immediately taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

The driver, who was not identified, was charged with felony third-degree grand theft and driving with a suspended license, according to the FHP. BSO is pursuing additional charges.