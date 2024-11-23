‘We are not the county landfill': Doral, other cities reject new incinerator

Residents and activists gathered in front of the Stephen P. Clark building in Miami Saturday to protest against the proposal to rebuild the solid waste incinerator in Doral.

The protest sought to stop a decision that will be voted on on Dec. 3 by the Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners.

Doral Mayor Christi Fraga emphasized that maintaining the incinerator in Doral represents an unfair burden for a city that has already suffered the effects of this facility for decades.

“It's not the right place," said the mayor. "We have faced environmental, health and quality of life problems that should not be perpetuated.

Fraga also criticized the county for justifying its decision by arguing that moving the plant would cost $800 million, equivalent to $42 per household per year.

“It is not an excessive price if it means protecting our city and seeking an equitable long-term solution,” he said.

For his part, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam expressed relief that Mayor Daniella Levine Cava withdrew the Airport West site as a possible location, highlighting the importance of protecting the Everglades and progress in environmental restoration.

However, he warned that until the incinerator is completely scrapped, his community remains at risk.

“We remain vigilant to ensure that this decision is final,” he said.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava argued that rebuilding the incinerator in Doral is the most economically viable option, ensuring it would be cleaner, modern and aligned with the county's zero waste goals.

“There is no perfect solution, but we must move forward with what is best for our residents, the environment and taxpayers,” Messam said.

The rejection of the incinerator is deeply rooted.

For decades, Doral has been home to the waste-to-energy plant, facing lingering odors, air pollution and health concerns.

In 2023, a fire at the facility intensified the crisis, generating a cloud of smoke that affected thousands of residents.

This episode reinforced community demands to close or relocate the incinerator.

The new proposal, which seeks to rebuild the plant on the same site, has sparked outrage, as many feel that it perpetuates a waste management model that prioritizes economics over the health and well-being of the affected communities.

Dec. 3 will be key to defining whether Miami-Dade commits to sustainable solutions or continues with a strategy that, according to its critics, ignores the accumulated impact in communities like Doral.