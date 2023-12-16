What the Dolphins need to do to clinch the playoffs and the AFC No. 1 Seed

The Miami Dolphins have taken this season by storm and look like rightful playoff contenders for the first time since Dave Wannstedt and his 'stache were at the helm.

With Tyreek Hill closing in on the 2,000 yard receiving mark, and Raheem Mostert closing in on Ricky Williams' touchdown team record, the South Florida fans are not to blame for thinking ahead and looking at what could happen if we win our first playoff game in over two decades.

CLINCHING THE AFC EAST

As it stands, Miami is leading the pace to take the AFC East division crown. With a 9-4 record, the Dolphins need to win three games and avoid losing two as the Buffalo Bills are hot on their tracks in second place.

The loss to Tennessee really set the 'Fins' back and will now have to scrape a win against three really tough opponents in Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo. While the Jets may look easy on paper, they've pulled off some really scrappy wins recently and could pose a surprise if McDaniel and Co. are not careful.

The Bills would clinch it by winning all of their remaining games (including the one against Miami) and the Dolphins losing at least two games.

CLINCING THE PLAYOFF SPOT

The Dolphins need to recover after their loss to the Titans and a win against the Jets puts them in a good position to do so. After that, a win against Dallas or Baltimore could put Miami in the 11-win mark and give them a favorable chance of going through, but the risk still lies heavy, as they could miss out on a Wild Card spot if one or more of the 7-6 teams win the rest of their games and win the tiebreaker against Miami.

The Dolphins would be posed to win the tie breaker with several of those 7-6 teams but one Dolphins loss and two of those 7-6 teams go 3-1, Miami is out.

The most important thing Miami needs to do, is to wrap up the AFC East division before facing the Bills in Week 17.

The problem lies in facing two of the top teams in the NFL back-to-back, Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve and the Baltimore Ravens in New Year's Eve, which could be flexed by the NFL to Sunday Night Football, due to the mouth-watering divisional matchup, instead of in the afternoon when our home-field advantage, the heat, is at its most effective.

It's safe to say if the Dolphins don't win against the New York Jets on Sunday, if could be the start of another 5-game losing streak to end the season and miss out on the playoffs.