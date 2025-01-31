What to know as Miami Marathon road closures are coming this weekend

The annual Life Time Miami Marathon is returning this Sunday, with over 18,000 runners expected to participate.

The 2025 event is the marathon's 23rd lap around the roads of Miami and Miami Beach.

The full marathon covers 26.2 miles starting at the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami and ending near Bayfront Park.

Street closures and counter flow

While the runners run, the drivers will have to stop, so there will be traffic closures.

Beginning Friday, Jan. 31st, at 10:00 a.m., the northbound lanes of the Biscayne Boulevard will be closed between Southeast 2nd Street to Northeast 2nd Street, implementing a counter flow. All traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed to the southbound lanes at Southeast 1st Street to Northeast 2nd Street, where the counter-flow will return to normal traffic pattern.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 1st, at 8:00 a.m., all northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed westbound on Southeast 2nd Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at Northeast 1st Street and may continue south at Southeast 2nd Avenue. There will be no vehicle traffic on Biscayne Boulevard from Southeast 1st Street to Northeast 1st Street.

Beginning Sunday, Feb. 2nd, at 5:00 a.m., road closures for the event will begin city wide and will re-open at approximately 2:00 p.m. All road closures except for Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow will re-open. The Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow is estimated to be opened at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes if they need to travel in the vicinity. City of Miami Police officers and personnel will be placed along the closure to provide any assistance.

The 2025 Miami Marathon course

