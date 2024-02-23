Here's what we know of the duo arrested for kidnapping man inside U-Haul truck in Miami-Dade

Two people were in custody after police said a man was lured and abducted before he was driven around in a U-Haul truck in Miami-Dade on Thursday.

According to an arrest report, the 33-year-old man was shopping with a friend at a Walmart near 93rd Avenue and Flagler Street when he was called by a woman he lived with offering him a ride.

Cristina Arrojo, 29, arrived at the Walmart in a U-Haul box truck with 52-year-old Marcelo Asenjo Garcia and immediately accused the victim of stealing a credit card from the home they shared, the report said.

Cristina Arrojo and Marcelo Asenjo Garcia

The victim denied knowing anything about a credit card and then, while unprovoked, Garcia punched the victim and forced him into the passenger cabin of the truck, the report said.

The person who was shopping with the victim was exiting the store and was also told to get in the truck. He willingly left with them, the report said.

The truck left and during the drive, Garcia struck the victim several times while unprovoked, the report said. T

hey then stopped at a second location, before ending up at a McDonald's at 105th Avenue and West Flagler in Sweetwater.

The victim, Arrojo and the two men got out of the truck and made their way inside. While at McDonald's the victim went to the bathroom and tried to call police, but was unsuccessful, the report said.

He was later able to tell an employee he'd been abducted, police said.

The employee called 911. but before officers responded, Arrojo snatched the victim's cell phone and tried to take his wallet. When he refused to let go of the wallet, she bit him, the arrest report said.

The suspects told the man who had been with the victim to get back in the truck and they fled in the U-Haul, the report said.

Shortly after, Sweetwater Police found them in the area of 97th Avenue and Southwest 6th Street.

Officers took Arrojo and Garcia into custody. The witness, identified as Nigel Burkes, was also taken into custody after he was found to have a blue plastic container in his shorts pocket with a substance consistent with crystal meth, an arrest report said.

Nigel Burkes

The victim of the abduction wasn't seriously injured.

Arrojo and Garcia are each facing kidnapping charges and Burkes was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives are still trying to determine a motive for the abduction but said two suspects were expected to face kidnapping charges and the third was facing a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

"It's a very complex story but at the end of the day it's pretty clear," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.