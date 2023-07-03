What's closed, open on Fourth of July in South Florida?

Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year and if you're planning on grilling and gathering with loved ones this Independence Day, you may have forgotten some last-minute items at the store.
If that is the case, have no fear. NBC6 has got your back. Here's where you can (or cannot) shop across South Florida.
Grocery Stores
- Publix - OPEN
- Walgreens - OPEN
- Sedanos- OPEN
- Winn Dixie/Fresco y Mas - OPEN
- Presidente Supermarket - OPEN
- Trader Joe's - OPEN until 5 p.m.
- Whole Foods - OPEN from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call your nearest location as hours vary.
- ALDI - OPEN, but for limited hours. Use their store locator to check your local ALDI's hours.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Drug Stores (Pharmacies may be closed or have limited hours)
- CVS- OPEN
- Walgreens- OPEN
- Navarro- OPEN
Big Box Stores
- Target- OPEN, but hours may vary by location.
- Costco: CLOSED
- Walmart: OPEN
- BJ's Wholesale: OPEN
- Home Depot: OPEN
- Best Buy: OPEN
Shopping Malls
- Malls will be open, but be sure to check with your local store as hours may vary
Banks
- Most banks are CLOSED but always check with your local bank for varying schedules
Miami Dade County Services
- Courts: CLOSED
- Schools: CLOSED
- Libraries: CLOSED
- Garbage Collection: NO COLLECTION
- County Offices: CLOSED
- Miami Dade Transit: Sunday schedule for Metrobus; weekend schedule for Metrorail and Metromover
Broward County Services
- Courts: CLOSED
- Schools: CLOSED
- County Offices: CLOSED
- Libraries: CLOSED
- Garbage Collection: Contact your city as hours vary
- Broward Transit: Sunday Schedule