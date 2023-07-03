What's closed, open on Fourth of July in South Florida?

Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year and if you're planning on grilling and gathering with loved ones this Independence Day, you may have forgotten some last-minute items at the store.

If that is the case, have no fear. NBC6 has got your back. Here's where you can (or cannot) shop across South Florida.

Grocery Stores

Publix - OPEN

Walgreens - OPEN

Sedanos- OPEN

Winn Dixie/Fresco y Mas - OPEN

Presidente Supermarket - OPEN

Trader Joe's - OPEN until 5 p.m.

Whole Foods - OPEN from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call your nearest location as hours vary.

ALDI - OPEN, but for limited hours. Use their store locator to check your local ALDI's hours.

Drug Stores (Pharmacies may be closed or have limited hours)

CVS- OPEN

Walgreens- OPEN

Navarro- OPEN

Big Box Stores

Target- OPEN, but hours may vary by location.

Costco: CLOSED

Walmart: OPEN

BJ's Wholesale: OPEN

Home Depot: OPEN

Best Buy: OPEN

Shopping Malls

Malls will be open, but be sure to check with your local store as hours may vary

Banks

Most banks are CLOSED but always check with your local bank for varying schedules

Miami Dade County Services

Courts: CLOSED

Schools: CLOSED

Libraries: CLOSED

Garbage Collection: NO COLLECTION

County Offices: CLOSED

Miami Dade Transit: Sunday schedule for Metrobus; weekend schedule for Metrorail and Metromover

Broward County Services