What's in a Cuban sandwich? From key ingredients to its origin story, here's what to know

If you've live in South Florida, you know that there are a few things we are known for: sandy beaches, extreme heat, and Cuban sandwiches.

There has been a longstanding debate as to its origin and the ingredients that go into a Cuban sandwich.

Depending on where you go, or who you ask, the answers vary.

Here's what you need to know about the beloved Cuban sandwich.

Where did the Cuban sandwich come from?

There is a lot of debate as to the origin of the coveted sandwich, but according to Historian Andy Huse (who quite literally wrote the book on the Cuban sandwich) the origin story of the tasty staple is an immigrant story.

According to his co-author Barbara Cruz, who was born in Cuba and raised in Miami, the sandwich was born in Cuba, from the mixto – literally mixed sandwich – using different kinds of meats and cheese.

Between 1890 and 1950, Tampa had the largest influx of Cubans in the United States, but with start of the Cuban revolution at the end of the 1950s more immigrants arrived in Miami.

With each change in migration, new ways to make the sandwich emerged.

While Tampa included the addition of salami, Miami added the innovation of the iron press, which gives the Cuban sandwich it's crunchy texture and iconic look.

So, what's in a Cuban sandwich?

Here's where the conversation gets heated.

The main regional dispute regarding the Cuban sandwich involves salami, and whether or not to include it. It is a topic that has fueled the Tampa-Miami Cuban sandwich rivalry for years.

In South Florida, a typical Cuban sandwich includes ham, pork, Swiss cheese, dill pickle and mustard all pressed down on a "plancha" or panini press.

While salami is not added to a South Florida's version of a Cuban sandwich, in Tampa, Genoa salami is traditionally layered with the other meats.

A Tampa Cuban sandwich has ham, lean pork, Swiss cheese, salami, dill pickle and mustard served on Cuban bread.

Another regional variation involves mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato.

While these additions are frowned upon by most traditionalists in Tampa and Miami, they are included and very popular in Key West.

Why so many variations of the sandwich?

In his book, "The Cuban Sandwich: A History In Layers," Huse discovered that contrary to the accepted knowledge of the humble sandwich, it was actually considered to be a luxury item.

“Sandwiches were the favorite of the rich in Havana,” Huse told the Tampa Bay Times. “You would take carriage rides and stuff and flaunt your little sandwiches everywhere.”

But by the end of World War II, Huse said Cuban sandwiches were using cheaper ingredients and were available in every dime store in Tampa.

Huse told the Tampa Bay Times he believed the ingredients were pared down to the austere sandwich we know today during the later wave of Cuban immigration, especially into Miami, when keeping the price low to serve refugees became crucial.